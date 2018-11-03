Injury-time leveller felt like defeat — Bulls

AFC Mansfield assistant manager Mark Ward said conceding an injury-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Tadcaster Albion felt like a defeat.

Stand-in Bulls keeper Tom Crosby had denied the sixth-placed hosts with several outstanding saves.

But Joe Lumsden’s close-range 91st minute finish cancelled out Charlie Dawes’s third-minute penalty after Phil Buxton was brought down.

Ward said: “It feels like a loss. We defended well enough to take three points.

“Taddy put us under a lot of pressure. They played some decent football but the lads matched them with their work rate and desire.

“With a little bit more quality in the final third, we could have put the game to bed.

“The performances are there – we should be sat mid-table or above but we are not.”

Skipper Jimmy Ghaichem was also heavy hearted about the result, but praised his fellow team-mates for their performance.

“As a team and as a unit we’ve got a good shape about us,” he said.

“It’s disappointing but we were solid as a team, and hopefully we will continue as we have been (playing) in the last three games and the wins will start coming.”

The Bulls, who are 17th in the Evo-Stik League East Division, host Pickering in the FA Trophy on Saturday.