Improving Teversal make it three wins on the spin

Fast-improving Teversal made it three wins on the spin for the first time this season when thumping lowly Arnold Town in the East Midlands Counties League, Premier Division.

The confidence they have gained in recent weeks shone from the start as they controlled the game against their bottom-of-the-table visitors, who have mustered only three points in 21 matches this term.

Teversal were ahead from the eighth minute when Anthony Rowley drove down the flank before delivering a perfectly weighted cross that invited Matt Wilkinson to fire past stranded goalkeeper Michael Ball.

The pressure was maintained and although Gareth Briggs had to make a smart save at the other end, it was 2-0 in the 36th minute. Jack Hutchinson played in an ideal ball that tempted Ball off his line, and Aaron Williamson lobbed the ‘keeper with aplomb.

Only some fine saves by Ball kept Arnold in the game in the second half. They did pull one back when a distribution error by Briggs led to Taiwanda Mushambi shooting home, but Teversal finished strongly with two goals in the last ten minutes.

Both were scored by substitute Luke Walker to mark his return from injury. First he hammered home from a Hutchinson corner, and then he cut in from the left for an assured finish.

TEVERSAL LINE-UP -- Briggs/ Bartle (Griffiths 60), Payling, Pride, Allen, O’Donnell, Rowley, Hutchinson, Williamson, Wilkinson (Cockerill 60), Smith (Walker 55). Subs not used: Travis.