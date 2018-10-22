Improved Rainworth give leaders Selston a scare

A much-improved performance by struggling Rainworth Miners Welfare was not reflected in the 4-1 scoreline when they became the latest victims of unbeaten leaders Selston.

Going into the contest, the records of the two teams in the East Midlands Counties League, Premier Division could hardly have been more contrasting, with Selston yet to lose in 12, but Rainworth winning only once in 12.

But the visitors gave as good as they got, and even took the lead at one point, before eventually paying the price for basic errors.

Blessing Adeyele was the man to score for the Wrens with a well-placed shot from the edge of the area in the 14th minute. And although their euphoria was shortlived because Ben Moore’s excellent free-kick, only two minutes later, hauled Selston level, they continued to pose problems and were unlucky when Antonio Wedderburn’s shot struck an upright.

Failure to defend corners cost Rainworth dear as Kyle Hempsall bundled the ball home in the 24th minute and Grant Hackett was left unmarked at the back post to make it 3-1 on 35.

The visitors continued to look threatening, but a fourth Selston goal just before the hour took the game away from them as a downward header by Kieron Hinchley bounced over the despairing dive of goalkeeper James Gamble.

RAINWORTH LINE-UP -- Gamble/ Doyle, Sockett, Rogers, Chadburn Kurtis, Wright (Batty), Wedderburn (Sharpe), Hutchinson, Adeleye, Walker, Jepson. Subs not used: Denyer, Chadburn Kyle.