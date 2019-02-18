Improved Clipstone make their point

Assistant manager Steve Smith was pleased as Clipstone moved up to 16th in the East Midlands Counties League after a goalless home draw against Kimberley.

“We created some good chances and I am disappointed we were not in front at half-time,” he said.

“We missed two or three glorious opportunites and again in the second half.

“Overall this was a much improved performance and we were pleased to get something.

“We looked solid in open play and Charlie (Dando) pulled off some good saves, especially at the death.”

Dando showed great agility to change position and push the ball on to the bar and then claim the rebound in the 90th minute.

In the first half James Munson chipped wide and in the second period Josh Radford’s header forced a great save from the keeper.