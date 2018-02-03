Hat-trick hero Fearon back on track for Bulls

Oliver Fearon rediscovered his scoring boots to end a six-game goal-drought with a hat-trick that helped AFC Mansfield to a 5-1 victory over Harrogate Railway.

After a shaky start, the Bulls responded in confident fashion to secure a 12th-successive Northern Counties East League Premier Division win.

Both Connor Smythe and Jimmy Ghaichem were also on target — alongside hat-trick hero Fearon — to bring their side’s points total to 75 from 30 games.

AFC assistant manager Mark Ward said: “We’re all really pleased for Ollie [Fearon] because he was getting goals at the start of the season but they had dried up a little.

“We asked him to improve his work off the ball and, as he has kept persistent in the right areas, he has finally got the goals he deserved.”

Ward also alluded to the importance of positive mentality, saying: “We definitely need to stay focused from here on in. Anyone could be called upon so it’s crucial everyone is ready at all times.”

In the fourth minute the Bulls suffered a setback as Dan O’Donnell tapped home.

However, a flurry of goals turned the match around.

Smythe levelled ten minutes later and a rare goal from Ghaichem on 37 minutes gave the leaders the lead.

Fearon nodded a third just before the interval from Ghaichem’s assist.

Fearon bagged his second with a tap-in on 48 minutes, before firing past the keeper to secure his hat-trick in the 61st minute and complete the champions-elect’s victory.