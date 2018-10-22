Gav is king of thrilling derby win

A 93rd minute winner by Gav King, including one of two penalties, gave visitors Ollerton Town bragging rights over local rivals Shirebrook Town as they edged a five-goal thrilling derby.

Ollerton had taken a 2-0 lead thanks to the penalties by Conor Higginson and King. Shirebrook fought back, however, to level with two minutes remaining before King struck again.

Matty Thompson played a ball over the top to King in the right channel and the prolific forward took the chance early, hitting a half-volley that beat Levi Owen.

King and Shirebrook’s Sam Dockwray, a former Ollerton player, had already gone close when on the half-hour Billy Simpson tripped King inside the area and Higginson sent Owen the wrong way from the spot.

After an even end-to-end start to the second half Ollerton were awarded their second penalty when Owen tripped King. With Higginson no longer on the pitch, King converted the 70th minute spot-kick.

Shirebrook battled hard and struck two late goals to equalise. In the 84th minute Carter Widdowson scored a 30-yard free kick before Kieran Darby skipped past keeper Phil McGann to make it 2-2.

But King hit the decisive goal deep into injury-time.