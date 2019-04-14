Gareth Curtis hits 28th goal of season as Sherwood Colliery win

Sherwood Colliery continued their excellent end of season form on Saturday with a narrow 1-0 away win at West Bridgford.

The three points came courtesy of a 44th minute goal from top scorer Gareth Curtis.

It was his 28th goal of the season and it ensured The Wood remain in third place and retain their outside hopes of a promotion place from the East Midlands Counties League.

They remain four points behind second -placed Newark Flowserve with only three games remaining.

The Wood are a further four points adrift of leaders Selston.

But they are a comfortable 17 points clear of fourth-placed Eastwood Community.

The win on their travels at West Bridgford followed a midweek 2-1 home victory over Ashby Ivanhoe at Debdale Park.

All the goals came in the opening 45 minutes.

The Wood took a 2-0 lead through Lewis Weaver in the 27th minute and a bullet header from Kieran Wells in the 34th minute doubled the advantage.

Liam Donaghy reduced the arrears just before the break for the visitors.

The Wood have now won both 10 matches at home and 10 away from home in this successful season.