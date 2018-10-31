Forest to play Teversal centenary celebration match

Teversal FC are to host Nottingham Forest Under-23s on Thursday, 8th November, as part of the club’s centenary celebrations.

Kick-off at the Carnarvon Street ground, which was recently renamed the SR Timber Arena, is 7.45pm.

The Teversal first team, which usually plays in the East Midlands Counties League, will take on promising young international footballers from Forest, as well as potentially a couple of first-team Championship players.

Admission is £5 for adults £3 for concessions, and under-16s free.

Teversal manager Lee Cook said his players would not be fazed by the quality of opposition.

The game has come about thanks to former Teversal player turned commercial director Scott Marsh forging links with the City Ground club. Marsh also played for Forest as a youngster.