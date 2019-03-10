Five-goal win for Sherwood Colliery

Sherwood Colliery bounced back to form with an emphatic 5-0 home win against Gedling MW.

In the opening minute Gareth Curtis was in on goal, but his shot was saved by Danny Brown and Lewis Weaver could not quite convert the rebound.

Six minutes later, however, Curtis latched on to Sam Dockwray’s pass and his cross was swept home by Weaver.

Jamie York added the second goal after another excellent passing move in the 19th minute.

Liam Theakstone saw two chances go begging before York finished calmly in the 29th minute.

With 21 minutes remaining, Weaver pulled back for Theakstone to dispatch his 14th goal of the season, before Weaver unselfishly squared to strike partner Curtis, who slotted past the stranded keeper.