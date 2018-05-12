First defeat leads to title heartbreak for the Wood

Sherwood Colliery’s hopes of the Central Midlands League South Division title were dashed on the last day of the season in a championship showdown with in-form rivals Eastwood.

The Wood never recovered from conceding after just 14 seconds and went down to a 4-1 home loss — their first defeat of the season and their first for 37 matches, a run stretching back to February last year.

Eastwood, who only needed a draw, lifted the crown and will play in the East Midlands Counties League next season.

It was their 18th successive victory in a remarkable finish to the campaign.

The visitors took the lead from the kick-off as Kaylum Mitchell pulled the ball back for Joe Butler to smash home.

Chay Betteridge made it two from the penalty spot after Butler was fouled.

The Wood hit back when Brad Wells turned the keeper’s punch out back into the net.

But in a whirlwind start the home comeback was quickly halted as Betteridge converted another penalty, when Jack James was fouled.

Before half-time Hayes headed in Eastwood’s fourth to seal victory and the title in front of 707 fans.

The Wood’s misery was completed late in the second half when Walker saved a penalty.