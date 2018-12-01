Ethan’s dream debut inspires Wrens’ big win

New signing Ethan Wiesztort’s was the star as Rainworth Welfare put Arnold Town to the sword with a thoroughly deserved 5-1 victory.

If they had been more clinical, the Wrens could have inflicted a much heavier defeat on the East Midlands Counties League’s bottom club.

In the third minute Wiesztort’s cheeky back-heel found Ady Harris, whose pass set up Liam Jepson to fire over.

At the other end, Gavin Saxby saved at the near post from Curtis Millward and Karim Gafaar hit the post.

In the 20th minute Jepson’s fine run found Wiesztort, who set up Harris to slot in an open the scoring. Rainworth’s second was equally terrific as Josh Asuman’s reverse ball found Wiesztort to score.

Arnold hit the woodwork again before the Wrens made it three in the dying minutes of the first half when Wiesztort finished a Jepson cross.

Rainworth had produced some of their best football of the season and it continued after the break as Scott Taylor and Nick Fry netted, while Josh Asuman hit the post.