Early mistakes frustrate manager after away loss

Clipstone manager Jamie Hardwick was frustrated after two early goals sent bottom-of-the-table Clipstone on their way to a 3-0 defeat at Worksop Town.

The Tigers, under new management team Duncan Millgan and John Buckley, were 2-0 up after 11 minutes.

Mitch Husbands struck the first from six yards in the ninth minute and two minutes later Charlie Baird slotted in a neat second.

Steve Woolley completed the scoring in the second half with a tap-in as the Tigers took the Northern Counties East League Premier Division points.

Hardwick said: “I am just disappointed with the goals — and not very good goals — we gave away so early. Straight away we were on the back foot chasing the game.

“We gradually did get into the game. We changed our shape and we had quite a lot of possession.

“We probably had 70 per cent of the ball in the second half, but we conceded a silly goal again.”

Clipstone squandered two good chances late on when they trailed 3-0.

“The positive was our style of football,” added Hardwick.

“We were a lot better in the second half, but it comes down to stop making silly mistakes and putting the ball away in the final third.”