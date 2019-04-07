Dominant Sherwood Colliery frustrated by 10-man Eastwood

Sherwood Colliery could not find a way past a stubborn 10-man Eastwood Community as a goalless draw meant The Wood slipped further behind Selston and Newark Flowserve in the East Midlands Counties League title and promotion race.

Selston look to have one hand on the title, sitting seven points clear of Newark, with Sherwood a further seven behind.

The Wood have games in hand but, with only five games remaining, the situation is not in their own hands.

The draw was a rather subdued affair, with Eastwood content to sit behind the ball and play on the counter attack.

Despite dominating the ball, The Wood could not find a way through the highly-organised Eastwood defence who dropped even deeper once reduced to ten men following a red card for Kieran Harrison after 32 minutes.

In the first half a Stevie Sowter effort went just wide after being put in on goal by Tim Gregory. Lewis Weaver almost got on the end of another good Gregory ball.

Gareth Curtis just failed to get on the end of a Lewis Weaver cross in the second period and late on Liam Theakstone saw his header tipped over the bar as The Wood piled on late pressure in an effort to get the elusive winning goal.

The result ensures a top three finish for Sherwood Colliery in their inaugural season at Step 6.