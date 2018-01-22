Dominant Ollerton continue unbeaten start to 2018

Impressive Ollerton Town continued their unbeaten start to 2018 with a dominant performance that disposed of struggling Brigg Town in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League’s First Division.

Ollerton bossed cautious Brigg, who sit next to bottom, from the off and had chances to take the lead before finally breaking the deadlock just after the half-hour mark when Kyle Ludlow ended a goal drought stretching back to the fourth game of the campaign against the same opponents, driving a powerful effort from the edge of the box into the bottom corner.

Gav King squandered an opportunity to double the lead, but made amends just before the break when a low effort beat the ‘keeper from a nicely weighted through-ball from Sean Dickinson.

Brigg were offering little threat going forward, and Ollerton refused to let them back into the game as the second half got under way. It was 3-0 on 54 minutes as Ludlow struck again with a tame shot that was spilled into his own net by ‘keeper Nathan Popple after good work by attacking midfielder Lewis Bingham.

The hosts pulled one back when a free-kick from Myles Lawman found its way through a disorganised defensive wall. But Ollerton had the last say with two more goals in the final 13 minutes.

Again the influential Bingham was the creator as he delivered a fine ball for King to net his second, and 17th of the season before whipping in a free-kick that Ben Bowring powerheaded home.