Disallowed goals frustrate Alfreton Town boss Billy Heath

Alfreton Town manager Billy Heath was again left bemoaning the decisions of match officials as the Reds reflected on a defeat.

Despite an early goal from Jordan Sinnott, they went down 3-1 at Leamington but were left rueing two ‘goals’ ruled out and penalty appeals rejected.

Richard Peniket

Richard Peniket’s 13th minute header from a Dec Bacon cross appeared to go over the line before being cleared with the Reds in front.

Then as they trailed 2-1, James Clifton’s swerving shot appeared to be dropped over the line by keeper Tony Breeden, but no goal was awarded despite protests from the Reds.

Heath said: “We scored at least one more goal today — maybe even two. But once again our esteemed ‘friends’, the (match) officials, have done a fantastic job again!

“If you add two more penalty appeals turned down, that makes seven penalties in the last four games and we haven’t got one — seven good penalty appeals turned down!”

Heath said the controversial decisions did not, however, disguise a performance that he described as frustrating.

“We started the game really well, got the early goal and looked quite buoyant.

“But after about the 25-minute period we went into a bit of a lull, conceded a goal and, once they got that, we seemed to go into our shells again, which was disappointing.

“The second goal was always going to be massive to give us a lift and we didn’t get that, so we’re disappointed with the second half performance.

“Leamington didn’t create a lot of chances against us. It was more set pieces and aerial stuff and that was always going to be their threat.”

Heath said Alfreton’s season was now all about pride.

“We said before that we wanted to try to finish as high up he table as we could, but some of us looked a little bit off the pace, especially in the second half.”