Crucial decisions go against Cobras

Frustrated Clipstone Fc boss Micky Taylor was unhappy with two refereeing decisions as the Cobras surrendered a half-time lead to lose 3-1 at Heanor Town.

Three minutes into the second period, as the visitors were organising themselves at a free kick near the penalty area, they said referee Andrew Whittingham instructed both sides to play to the whistle.

The Cobras then felt the free kick was taken before the referee whistled and, despite two good saves by Francis, the ball went in off a Cobras’ defender.

Four minutes later Clipstone striker Connor Nowaczyk was brought to the ground by the home keeper.

Penalty appeals were turned down and Heanor immediately attacked, with Jamie Sleigh tapping in after a shot was spilled.

Taylor said: “You can’t tell players to play to the whistle and then don’t blow the whistle and let play continue — and they scored from it.

“Connor was then grappled to the floor and he (the referee) played on. They went straight up and scored. If we had got the penalty we could have gone 2-1 up and it would have been a totally different game.”

The Cobras, missing six players through injury or suspension, were also hit by injuries during the game.

Mark Carter gave them a 16th minute lead, firing in after a Gary Armstrong cross was helped on by Tom Moult.

But the Cobras wasted further chances and Sam Birks tapped in 18 minutes from time to confirm the East Midlands Counties League defeat.”

Taylor added: “Nothing is going for us at the moment but we will get on with it.”