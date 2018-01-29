Cobras boss wants new faces

Clipstone manager Jamie Hardwick said he was hoping to sign three new players this week.

Hardwick, speaking ater a 4-0 NCEL Premier Division defeat at Pickering Town where a young Cobras put up a spirited showing, said he wanted to use midweek training to bring more structure to their play.

“Going in at half-time 1-0 down meant we will still in this game,” he said.

MATCH GALLERY

“We started the second half with some good possession and passing of the ball, in particular by Luke Morgan and Charlie Hardwick.

“However, we never recovered from having to make a change in the centre of defence at half-time.

“In the end Pickering were to strong for us but once again there was an excellent performance there by our captain, Charlie Taylor.

“Going into next week’s away game at Worksop Town, I’m hoping to get three new players signed on and use our mid-week training session to bring a little bit more structure to our play.”

Hardwick was forced into making three changes from the side that earned a 0-0 draw at Staveley with keeper Levi Owen dropping out due to illness on the morning of the game and both Jeremiah Owusu and Jack Dando unavailable.

Debutant keeper Warren Squires had a busy afternoon and pulled off some fine saves, but was unable to do anything about the four goals scored by the home side.

The Cobras made a lively start on a very heavy pitch in a game that was played in the right spirit with no poor challenges and no players on either side shown a card by the referee.

However, Clipstone found themselves one goal down within ten minutes when Pickering forced a corner and a lack of concentration allowed ex-Scarborough forward Ryan Blott the opportunity to get in front of his marker and head home.

Clipstone worked hard to contain the experienced Pickering forward line of Blott and Billy Logan with captain Taylor outstanding game in the centre of defence.

The Cobras were forced to make a change in defence for the second period when Carter Murray-Carr replaced the injured Connor Wright.

Despite Clipstone enjoying some early possession, the home side were able to take advantage of this misfortune and two goals from Logan in an eight-minute period just after the hour mark made sure of the three points for the home side.

Blott grabbed his second with ten minutes left before substitute Karl Bullock had Clipstone’s best chance of the afternoon when he forced a good save out of Pickering keeper Charlie Andrew.

Clipstone’s match at Worksop kicks off at 3pm.

Clipstone: Squires, Gaughan, Sockett, Morgan, Taylor (c), Wright (Murray-Carr 46), Gray, Ashton, Sharpe (Gagas 55), C. Hardwick (Bullock 74), Gledhill. Sub not used: Owen (gk).

MOM: Charlie Taylor.