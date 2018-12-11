Clipstone boss Taylor quits after another defeat

Manager Micky Taylor has resigned after another poor result for Clipstone at the lower end of the East Midlands Counties League (ECML), Premier Division.

Taylor hoped to revive the Cobras after their disastrous relegation season in the Northern Counties East League last year.

But a 2-1 defeat at struggling West Bridgford on Saturday left them languishing in the bottom seven of the lower ECML with a record of 12 losses from 20 matches.

A statement, released by the club, read: “It is with regret that Micky Taylor has resigned his post as manager with immediate effect.

“Micky worked extremely hard for the club and brought back a real feelgood factor following a disappointing season last year.

“The committee would like to thank him for all his efforts. We are sorry to see him leave, but wish him all the very best for the future.

“Our U21s’ manager, Steve Smith, will take temporary charge for this Saturday’s game against Selston. The club will make a further announcement in due course regarding a permanent successor.”

Taylor’s final match in charge began well as Clipstone took a tenth minute lead with a bizarre own goal from home defender Ryan Deabill.

But in a game littered with errors in wet and windy conditions, the Cobras conceded two second-half goals after Charlie Dando was replaced in goal by Steve Smith and went to right-back instead.

On 57 minutes, Smith was beaten by Ryan Whitehurst from an acute angle, and on 78, substitute Bijan Pakrouz scored with a superb curling shot from 20 yards to earn Bridgford only their fifth win of the campaign.

CLIPSTONE LINE-UP -- Dando/ Nowaczyk, Moult, Tighe, Cashmore, Spencer, Ashton, M cDonald, Munson, Topliss, Naylor (Smith 46).