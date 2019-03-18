Clipstone bemoan lack of goalscoring threat

Assistant manager Steve Smith bemoaned his side’s lack of a goalscoring threat after another defeat for struggling Clipstone in the East Midlands Counties League, Premier Division.

The Cobras went down 2-0 at mid-table Belper United to stay third from bottom in the table with seven matches to play.

Smith said: “Another game goes by where points are thrown away by our inability to put the ball in the net.

“The difficult wet and windy conditions made it an open affair, and hoth sides had good chances. Unfortunately, Belper took theirs and we didn’t.

“We lack anyone who can score. Until we find a way of rewarding the chances we create, it’s hard to see how we can apply pressure on our opponents to test their bottle and nerve. As things stand, those opponents are always in the game.”

James Rushby gave Belper the lead in the 24th minute, and Josh Wright sealed the points four minutes from time as Clipstone chased an equaliser.