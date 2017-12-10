City move up to fourth after five-goal away win

Striker Dalton Stephens returned from a long lay-off after a car accident to inspire Southwell City to victory.

Stephens scored the goal of the game and set up two more as they defeated Awsworth Villa 5-2 in the Notts Senior League Premier Division.

After an even start, Liam Gleeson intercepted the ball and set up Stephens to curl in a cross for Calum Law to head in a 27th minute breakthrough.

Six minutes later Tom MacDonald’s firm header from a Chris Bowles corner doubled the advantage.

Another fine interception by Gleeson in the 39th minute set up number three as Stephens played in Romello Nangle to score.

A minute later Stephens chipped in the fourth to complete the first-half scoring in a devastating spell.

In the second half Villa replied twice, either side of City’s fifth.

Stephens might have added two further goals before Law’s cross was eventually smashed in by Nangle.

Southwell City: Fletcher; Chatfield, Clarke, Brown (c), Gleeson; Macdonald, Bowles, Stocks; Nangle, Stephens, Law. Subs: McCourt, Carpenter, Upton.

Runaway leaders Newark Flowserve, who have won every league match this season, marched on with a 3-0 success at Cotgrave.

It was their 15th consecutive success in a remarkable season.

City’s win took them up to fourth, 16 points behind the leaders.

They have won nine of their 16 matches, but have played three more than the teams immediately below them in the table.

On Saturday Southwell are at home against Kimberley Miners’ Welfare.

They are also at home on the Saturday before Christmas when Ruddington Village are the visitors.

Southwell City Reserves and Southwell City Development had their games in Division One and Division Two respectively postponed because of frozen pitches.

The development side were due to play at Newark Flowserve and the Reserves should have been playing West Bridgford.

The Reserves are 12th, five points ahead of bottom-of-the-table Ruddington Village Reserves.

They have won four of their 15 matches.

Southwell City Development are fifth, bit have played four matches more than most of their rivals at the top.