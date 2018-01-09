Brave Tevie battle on for unlikely away victory

Defiant 10-men Teversal overcame the odds to grab an unlikely East Midlands Counties League three points in a 1-0 win at Blaby and Whetstone Athletic.

Despite having Brett Watson unluckily sent off after 30 minutes as he protected his keeper, Josh Turton, who appeared to be stamped on, Teversal battled through and grabbed a late winner.

The visitors felt the home side, who received four yellow cards, were fortunate not to also see players dismissed for physical challenges — one of which meant James Travis had to be stretchered off.

The red card deflected from what was a good game as the visitors settled well with Matt Wilkinson forcing home keeper Alan Lunn into an excellent save in the early exchanges.

From the resulting corner Tevie defender Luke Fisher powerfully headed against the outside of the post.

After the sending off, Blaby’s Rikki Bates was denied two minutes later by a fine save from Turton.

The Tevie keeper was again the hero from the resulting corner, thwarting Ross Lavin with another stunning stop.

Using their numerical advantage, the hosts peppered the Teversal back line in the second period.

Bates fired over from four yards under pressure from James Travis before Kai Tonge also squandered a close-range opportunity.

But after that the hosts failed to create clear-cut chances against a terrific Teversal rearguard.

Teversal were still looking to win the game with Matt Wilkinson and Kurt Bamford hoping to create something up front to add to the visitors’ defensive efforts.

On 88 minutes Teversal got their reward when Bamford picked up the ball on the left, cut in to evade two challenges and passed to Lavin, who fired across Lunn and into the bottom corner.

There were nearly 15 minutes of injury-time but Teversal, who at one point were reduced to nine men as a 90th-minute substitution was delayed for five minutes while Jack Griffiths’ light pot on a hand injury was given further padding, hung on.

TEVERSAL: Josh Turton, Aaron Pride, James Travis (Tom Laister 70mins), Luke Fisher, Jason Gregory, Brad Cox, Matt Wilkinson, Brett Watson, Danny Fletcher (Gary Atkins 80mins), Dave Cockerill, Kurt Bamford (Jack Griffith 90mins).

Subs not used: Danny Bacon, Luke Bacon.