Bosses beam with joy as AFC Mansfield go marching on

Managers Rudy Funk and Mark Ward beamed with joy after AFC Mansfield had extended their winning streak to nine games at the top of the Toolstation Northern Counties East League’s Premier Division.

The Bulls won 4-1 at mid-table Bottesford Town to stay 11 points clear, and Funk declared: “I am absolutely delighted. The lads at the top end of the pitch worked their socks off, the midfield and defence were outstanding and the save Jason White made at 2-1 was world class.”

Assistant boss Ward added: “We matched Bottesford in all departments and, from there, the lads let their quality shine through with four brilliant goals.”

The first of those goals came in the fourth minute when Matty Plummer stabbed home after talisman Ollie Fearon had found him in the box.

More pressure told on the hour when Jimmy Ghaichem raced on to a long ball to bend a shot into the corner, and although Bottesford pulled one back two minutes later through Declan Bacon, who was then denied by White’s miraculous stop, AFC finished strongly.

Philip Buxton made it 3-1 from Fearon’s square ball in the 83rd minute before Plummer added his second with a looping header.