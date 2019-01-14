Boss Smith annoyed by Clipstone display

Manager Steve Smith felt Clipstone’s performance got what it deserved from their latest match against Graham Street Prims -- nothing.

Clipstone fell to a 1-0 defeat against Derby outfit Prims, who sit well above them in the East Midlands Counties League, Premier Division. And Smith felt that without an outstanding display from goalkeeper Dale Sheppard, the margin would have been a lot heavier.

“I can’t recall a shot on goal by us, and the only thing we asked their ‘keeper to do was take goalkicks and free-kicks,” said Smith.

“We were unlucky to lose Danny Bacon early in the game to a calf injury, but the rest was our own doing.

“We lost our shape far too easily, the gaps between the defence, midfield and strikers were too big, and the workrate and general decision-making were second best for much of the game.

“It’s not often I’d say we need to forget a game as I believe players must learn from mistakes. But for this performance, I will make an exception. As managers, we learned a lot about the mentality and desire of players.”

In an ill-tempered match, the only goal came in the 64th minute when Michael Fitzhugh squeezed the ball past man-of-the-match Sheppard from a tight angle.

Clipstopne’s day was rounded off when Brad Cox was sent off for a second yellow card.

CLIPSTONE LINE-UP -- Sheppard/ Paling, Vincent (Radford 57), Cashmore, Spencer, Robinson, Cox, Bacon (Guest 17), Munson (Jones 69), McDonald, Ashton. Subs not used: Limb, Dando.