Boss Short confident about Teversal’s title chances

Confidence is high in the Teversal camp that an inspired close-season decision to switch leagues could result in silverware.

After many years in the Northern Counties East League, First Division, managers Dean Short and Craig Charlesworth opted for a change of scenery in the East Midlands Counties League, which is on the same level of the non-league ladder. And it has paid dividends as Teversal sit four points clear at the top of the table with 13 games to play.

“It would be nice to give the club a league title after languishing in mid-table for ten years or so,” said Short. “The lads are confident and I feel that, with the squad we have and the experience we’ve got, we can hopefully see it through. The lads have been superb, and we just need to keep the momentum going.”

The change of leagues has really freshened up the club, not least in reducing the amount of travelling they have to do for away games, especially in midweek.

“The Northern Counties is a tough, old league, and we don’t have a lot of money,” said Short. “We estimate the change has saved us nearly 1,000 miles of travelling. It was a no-brainer to switch.”

Key matches in Teversal’s run-in will be trips to fellow title-challengers Selston and Dunkirk next month.