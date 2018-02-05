Boss blames error for loss at the leaders

Defeated BlidworthWelfare manager Lewis Saxby said a “schoolboy error turned the game on its head” as his side lost 3-0 to local rivals Sherwood Colliery.

The Wood maintained their unbeaten run at the top of the Central Midlands League South Division.

But Saxby said: “Despite being 1-0 down, we were on top in the early stages of the second half.

“But we paid for conceding from our own set-piece.

“I said to my coaches that the next goal would decide the game when it was 1-0 and unfortunately they got it and didn’t look back from there.”

Welfare keeper Josh Hollis was called into action two minutes in as Sherwood’s Liam Theakstone saw his shot reach Gaz Curtis, who was denied by the shot-stopper.

The breakthrough came with three minutes of the first half remaining.

Callum Pursglove was caught in possession in his own half by Dale Gilliatt, who found Shaun Smith deep in the box before the striker fired underneath the keeper.

Sherwood doubled their lead against the run of play in the 70th minute. Gilliatt fired across the box and the ball was cut back to Jamie York, who slotted home.

Dale Sheppard was alert in the Sherwood goal to tip a Lewis Weaver chip wide.

In the 84th minute Ethan Wiesztort intercepted a back pass and made it 3-0 with a composed finish.