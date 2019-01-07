Battling AFC Mansfield climb out of relegation zone

Manager Rudy Funk was full of praise for his players after relegation-threatened AFC Mansfield had held high-flying Tadcaster Albion to a goalless draw.

The result mean the Bulls have earned five points from a possible nine against top-five outfits during a four-game unbeaten run that has seen them climb out of the drop zone in the East Division of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League.

And Funk felt that the performance showed how much his side had improved over the last month or so, hailing his players’ “desire and endeavour”.

“I’m so pleased for the lads,” he said. “They responded very well against a good Tadcaster side. Thanks to our hard work, the point was well deserved.”

Assistant manager Mark Ward added: “The lads really believe in what we’re doing and have stayed positive.

“We’ve had some comings and goings this season, and things haven’t worked out. But we’ve dealt with them as professionally as we could.

“We are not out of trouble yet. We’re still in a battle. But we are asking the lads for consistency now.”

Albion hit the woodwork twice, while two efforts were cleared off the line by Jordan Annable and Jon D’Laryea, and goalkeeper Jason White pulled off a terrific save in a one-on-one.