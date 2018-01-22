At last! Clipstone bank their first point of the season

At long last, after 24 losses on the spin, relieved Clipstone finally bagged their first point of the 2017/18 campaign at the foot of the Toolstation Northern Counties East League’s Premier Division.

New manager Jamie Hardwick inspired a hard-fought goalless draw away to Staveley Miners Welfare on Saturday which was also their first clean sheet for fully 12 months.

Defensive frailties have been at the root of many of Clipstone’s problems this season, and they had conceded 91 goals before this match. But an all-round team effort ensured they stood firm against everything Staveley threw at them.

Central defenders Charlie Taylor and debutant Jeremiah Oswusu were both excellent, forming a partnership that looks to hold great promise for the future. And goalkeeper Levi Owen pulled off two terrific saves late on to secure the justly deserved point.

Owen’s first save came eight minutes from the end when his outstretched hand diverted an effort from Tom Ellis that seemed to be heading into the top corner. And his second, with a minute remaining, was a one-handed stop that kept out a close-range effort from Adam Baskerville.

Hardwick was understandably delighted with the outcome. He said: “It’s fantastic. I gave the young lads a challenge today of keeping a clean sheet, and our defensive performance was brilliant.”

Staveley had more possession, particularly in the first half when the young Cobras were guilty of giving the ball away too cheaply too often. But clearcut chances were at a premium for both sides. Owen tipped an acrobatic effort from Baskerville over the bar and also had to be alert to deny a drive from the edge of the box by Cameron Johnson.

Clipstone’s best effort came eight minutes into the second half when a Luke Morgan free-kick looked to be going in until home ‘keeper Gareth Briggs got a hand to it to turn it round a post. But after Owen’s late heroics, they almost grabbed all three points at the death when a long ball from Morgan, their most effective midfield player, picked out Charlie Hardwick, who had made a fine run forward, only for the ball to be cut out just before it reached him.

Clipstone will now be hoping to build on this result when they make the long trip to high-riding Pickering Town on Saturday.