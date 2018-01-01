2017 a satisfying year for Town in new league

2017 was a mixed year for Ollerton Town as Dave Winter’s side continued to establish themselves in the Northern Counties East League.

Town stayed up in their debut season in the competition and are now looking to finish higher up the Division One table in a division full of teams with greater financial resources at their disposal.

The year began with back-to-back draws against Teversal and Grimsby Borough before a 9-0 loss at Pontefract Colleries.

Ollerton showed great character to bounce back the following week, beating Brigg Town 6-2.

In February they gained four points from a possible 12, including a 2-1 win over Yorkshire Amateur thanks to a 90th minute winner.

Safety was secured in early April with a 1-0 win over Glasshoughton Welfare, Lewis Bingham hitting the vital goal.

Ollerton ended the season in 17th place, 16 points clear of danger.

An eventful close-season followed for the club with first-team coach Jamie Allan leaving to take up the assistant manager’s job at Shirebrook Town.

He was replaced by former Ollerton captain Terry Annable and former Rossington Main coach Jordan Wildey.

The club managed to keep the majority of its playing staff and striker Gav King, who would go on to end 2017 as top scorer for the year with 13 goals, came in.

Ollerton began the new season by winning their first four games.

August ended with defeats to Campion and Rossington Main, however, and the run of poor results continued until October with five matches lost and two drawn in September.

Ollerton, bounced back in October with cup wins against Retford United and Arnold Town and their first league win since August came at the end of the month as Nostell Miners’ Welfare were beaten 2-0.

In a mixed November there was a convincing 3-0 victory against Radcliffe Olympic in the Notts Senior Cup and Shirebrook Town were beaten 2-1 in the league before the month ended with three successive league defeats.

December began with an enthralling 4-2 victory at Worsbrough Bridge, included a league cup loss to Retford and ended with a 2-2 draw at home to Swallownest that saw Ollerton go into 2018 in 15th place.