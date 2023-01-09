Local football mourns death of 'Mr non-league' blogger and 'groundhopper' Malc Storer

Local 'Mr non-league' Malc Storer

Malc was a season ticket holder at Basford United but well known to the grassroots communityy through his visits to all the grounds and his football blog “On the Road”.

Himself and right-hand man Kev Goodman raised plenty of money for the Robin Centre, who help bereaved families who have suffered a loss during pregnancy or a young child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malc had extensive knowledge of football in the East Midlands and would spend the majority of his time either editing his blog or watching all types of football, from supporting Basford to watching Sunday League football to watching Notts Forest/County Ladies teams.

Everyone knew Malc for his caring personality and he shared plenty of stories which could be listened to for hours on end.

A Hucknall resident, he was regularly spotted on grounds and even parks, every day of the week watching local football and updating the non-league scene on goals and scores on his blog “On the Road”.

Marc Williams, head of media at Basford United said of his passing: “I was saddened and tearful when I read of Malcolm’s passing. It really hit me hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The work he did for the local football communities and charities was unmatched and I don’t think something like that will ever be topped with such commitment. Alongside his right-hand man, Kev Goodman, he was a staple of the non-league scene and faces beamed when they saw them both together, as did mine.”

He added: “He would always have five minutes to chat, and his knowledge was extraordinary. “Whoever you were and whatever it was you wanted to talk about, Malc would always contribute and take an interest. Despite being a season ticket holder at Basford, where I work and whom he loved, I have known Malc for 15 or so years, since I first played a senior match at 15. It was always a pleasure to turn up to Basford’s home games and catch up with him. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marc credited Malc as being “enthusiastic, friendly and talkative. He loved Basford United and Basford United loved him.”

He closed his message off with “I’ll miss him dearly and I will never forget him. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen Hardwick, media manager at Clipstone said “I spoke with Malc on 27th December when Clipstone took on Rainworth MW, and he spoke so highly of both clubs, and always enjoyed a visit to the Lido Ground. Little did I know, that would be the last conversation I have with Mr non-league himself, who will truly be missed by all and had time for anybody. “

Tributes poured in for Malc with ‘Rip Malc’ trending on twitter, which proved how loved he was on the local scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Basford United, where he had a season ticket, said: “Everyone at Basford United FC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Malcolm Storer. Malcolm was a season ticket holder at Greenwich Avenue, a passionate groundhopper and, most importantly, our friend. Rest well, Malc. Thank you for everything you have done.”

Nottinghamshire FA paid tribute to the non-league stalwart calling him a “true grassroots supporter and lover of local football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clipstone FC tweeted: “It’s with great sadness we learn about the passing of a local non-league legend Malcolm Storer. His commitment to non-league games was outstanding and you don’t get any better than Malc. We pass our sincerest condolences onto his family and friends at this sad time”