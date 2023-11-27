UCL Division One Clipstone produced a sensational 2-1 victory over Premier Division North leaders Sherwood Colliery in the Notts FA Senior Cup third round to book a spot in the semi-finals.

Sherwood boss Wayne Savage admitted his side were not at their best, but Sherwood were taking nothing away from Clipstone who took full advantage of the chances that came their way on the night.

Savage said: “This was a tough one to take, no doubt about that. Full credit to Clipstone who deserved the win. We now need to use this as motivation for the upcoming league games.”

The game was highly anticipated with several ex-Sherwood players and management now at Clipstone, but it struggled to meet those expectations and as a spectacle was poor fayre.

Jobe Shaw - conceded penalty kick.

None of that will matter to Clipstone who ran out deserved winners with late goals at the end of each half.

The opening half belonged almost totally to the Wood and on 26 minutes they produced the opening goal, Jamie York winning the ball on halfway and finding Will Norcross. He released Marley Grant on the right who in turned laid the ball inside for Ewan Robson to finish with a clean drive across Charlie Dando.

But just before the break Sherwood defender Jobe Shaw’s raised hand contacted the ball, the referee rightly awarding a spot kick which Ryan Ingram tucked away.

