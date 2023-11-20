Leicester City loanee defender Lewis Brunt has adapted well to the physicality of League Two believes Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough.

The 23-year-old has established himself in the meanest defence in the division and impressed and Clough said: “The partnership between Aden Flint and Lewis Brunt has been very good indeed. When you have such a good defensive record there won't be too many changes.

“We knew he was a good footballer. He was a converted midfield player – he was a central midfield player at Aston Villa. Leicester took him and made him into a centre half.

“We watched him play for the U23s but it's impossible to predict how they are going to deal with the physicality of League Two.

Lewis Brunt of Mansfield Town is challenged by Ryan Loft of Port Vale during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Mansfield Town and Port Vale at Field Mill on October 31, 2023 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

“We could see his spring was fantastic going for headers and that he could play a bit. It was whether he could deal with the physical side and I think he is getting more used to that and better at it. He has got better as the season has gone on.

“He played some magnificent passes on Saturday and I think he is a good partner and foil for Aden Flint.

“Both compete in the air, which you have to do at this level. But I think Lewis is more composed with the ball at his feet, which helps.

“Neither of them are naturally left-footed but Lewis is happy on the left hand side as he is a bit two-footed. They complement each other.”

Brunt's success has meant frustration for rivals Bailey Cargill and George Williams.

“We have one of the best defensive records in the league, which suggests we are doing very well defensively,” said Clough.

“It starts with the goalkeeper who, when called upon, has made important saves at important times.

“The back four has been largely settled in terms of the two centre halves, who have done very well.

“It's been very harsh on Bailey Cargill, who has had a couple of knocks and niggles. He has had games at left back but he is a centre half.