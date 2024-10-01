Loanee Ben Waine delighted to score first goal for Mansfield Town as earlier misses played on his mind at Crawley Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plymouth loanee Ben Waine believes he has come into a very special side after his first goal for the club sealed Mansfield Town's magnificent 2-0 win at Crawley Town tonight.

It was a fourth win in a row for Stags that sent them third and New Zealand international Waine said: “I am absolutely buzzing to get a goal but more importantly the win which has kept this nice little run going - it's amazing. “I haven't really been here for that long but ever since I have come in, the unity this team have shown and their graft and work ethic as well as talent has been special.

“The away support was amazing. I didn't realise how many were there and the scenes at the end, celebrating with them, they deserved, having taken all that time and effort to come down here and support their team.”

Waine had already missed a one on one and blazed another chance over before he netted in the 92nd minute and he said: “To be honest that was the hardest chance I had out of the three shots I had.

Ben Waine celebrates his first Stags goal during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Crawley Town FC at Broadfield Stadium, 01 Oct 2024 Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I was thinking the first two were going to come back to haunt me, but I wasn't going to come off the pitch without one more crack.

“Everyone was screaming to go to the corner in the last few minutes, but to score and then celebrate with the fans was an amazing feeling.

“I know my mum and dad will have been watching back in New Zealand too so it is even more special.”

On missing the one on one, he added: “In those moments you have to be a bit of a goldfish and try to let it go as quick as you can, though, don't get me wrong it was still playing on my mind.

“The lads got around me and supported me and said I would score the next one which means a lot.

“They have been extremely welcoming since I came and I couldn't be happier.

“Crawley had a lot of possession tonight but we grafted and worked hard together and we deserved the clean sheet.

“It's now about the next game on Saturday and see how long we can keep this run going.”