Liverpool battle Aston Villa for Swansea City's hot prospect, Derby County join race for ex-Wales U21 international - Championship gossip

The January transfer window isn't far away, and there's a number of rumours doing the rounds as Championship managers look to recruit new players for the second half of the season.

Here's all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

Derby County are set to go head-to-head with the likes of West Brom and Huddersfield Town to sign Sheffield Wednesday defender Morgan Fox next month, as interest in the player continues to increase. (Team Talk)

Ex-footballer Darren Bent has suggested that Leeds United will look to sign a creative midfielder in January, as they look to find a reliable backup option for veteran Pablo Hernandez. (Football Insider)

Swansea City striker Andre Ayew has batted away suggestions that he could leave the club in January, instead claiming that he wants to "do something great" with the Welsh side. (BBC Sport)

Should Leeds United secure promotion, RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland could sensationally join the Whites instead of Manchester United in the summer, as his advisers believe he needs to join a "stepping stone" club. (Daily Star)

Liverpool and Aston Villa are both believed to be keeping an eye on Swansea City goalkeeper Steven Benda, who has been excelling on loan with Swindon Town. (Birmingham Mail)

Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri looks set to return to Craven Cottage in January, after failing to impress during the first half of his loan spell with Galatasaray. (Sport Witness)

Preston North End are understood to have no interest in signing Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher on loan in January, as he would be unlikely to play regular first team football at Deepdale. (Lancashire Evening Post)

Queens Park Rangers and Brentford are both looking to secure Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes, who has been putting in some fine performances in the Scottish Premiership this season. (Daily Mail)