LIVE: Mansfield Town v Stockport County - follow all the action here

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 31st Aug 2024, 10:56 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2024, 11:03 BST
Follow all the action from Mansfield Town v Stockport County with our live blog.
Stags host high-flying Stockport County this afternoon as they look to avoid successive defeats.

Nigel Clough’s side were well beaten at Lincoln City last time out and will be in determind mood against last year’s League Two champions.

Match reporter Stephen Thirkill will bring you all the build-up and action here with our live blog.

Mansfield Town v Stockport County - LIVE

11:44 BST

An interesting read here on how Steve Evans blanked Gazza after a dressing room row.

https://www.chad.co.uk/sport/football/former-spurs-lazio-and-england-star-paul-gascoigne-has-revealed-how-a-row-with-former-mansfield-town-leeds-united-and-peterborough-united-manager-steve-evans-forced-him-out-of-boston-united-4763801

10:58 BST

Here’s today’s fixtures. Huddersfield will go top, for a few hours at least, if they avoid defeat at Rotherham

10:56 BST

Will Swan also departed Stags for Crawley yesterday - but Mansfield did make one signing

10:55 BST

In case you missed it - Stags are now without one of the stars of their League Two promotion season.

10:54 BST

It’s game day as Stags look to put last week’s 4-1 defeat at Lincoln City behind them.

Today’s visitors Stockport have started the season with three wins from three and lead the table going in to the early kick-offs.

