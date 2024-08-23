LIVE: Lincoln City v Mansfield Town - follow all the action here
Nigel Clough’s men go into the in fine form after already collecting four points from their opening two games.
You can follow all the action here in our live blog from Sincil Bank.
LIVE: Lincoln City v Mansfield Town
Head over to our social media pages and share your thoughts on the game.
We’ll be back throughout tomorrow for the full build-up, match updates and plenty of post match reaction.
A big crowd - and a big atmosphere - awaits at Sincil Bank
And this is who will take charge of the encounter
And there’s some cracking games in prospect around the league. Here is who is playing who
Stags head to Lincoln City tomorrow for what should be a cracking encounter.
Stags go into the game in 6th and Lincoln 12th.
Here’s how the early table looks - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/league-one/table
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.