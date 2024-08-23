Live

LIVE: Lincoln City v Mansfield Town - follow all the action here

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 14:35 BST
Mansfield Town go in search of more League One points at Lincoln City.Mansfield Town go in search of more League One points at Lincoln City.
Mansfield Town go in search of more League One points at Lincoln City.
Stags head to Lincoln City for a mouth-watering East Midlands derby tomorrow.

Nigel Clough’s men go into the in fine form after already collecting four points from their opening two games.

You can follow all the action here in our live blog from Sincil Bank.

LIVE: Lincoln City v Mansfield Town

14:33 BST

Head over to our social media pages and share your thoughts on the game.

We’ll be back throughout tomorrow for the full build-up, match updates and plenty of post match reaction.

14:32 BST

A big crowd - and a big atmosphere - awaits at Sincil Bank

14:31 BST

And this is who will take charge of the encounter

14:28 BST

And there’s some cracking games in prospect around the league. Here is who is playing who

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/league-one/scores-fixtures

14:26 BST

Stags head to Lincoln City tomorrow for what should be a cracking encounter.

Stags go into the game in 6th and Lincoln 12th.

Here’s how the early table looks - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/league-one/table

Related topics:Lincoln CityStagsNigel CloughSincil Bank

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.