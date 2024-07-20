LIVE: Hucknall Town 0 Mansfield Town 6 - follow all the action here
Our reporter Stephen Thirkill is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.
Hucknall Town 0 Stags 6: LIVE UPDATES
FT: And that’s your lot, Stags win this one 6-0
Reaction to follow
GOAL: Stags add another one in the closing minutes. Stephen McLaughlin with the goal
Hucknall clearly tiring and Stags have made them pay. (0-6)
GOAL: 5-0 Flanagan fires home after Keillor-Dunn plays him in (82)
Into the final ten minutes of a good workout for Stags. It’s been a tough day of running for Hucknall, but perhaps the roles will be reversed next weekend when Stags host Oxford.
4-0 here
GOAL: 4-0 Stags (75 mins) Baccus gets his first for Stags
GOAL: 64: McWoods slides the ball home under the keeper with a nice composed finish.
61: McWoods blazes over from a tight angle, though he was really stretching to meet the ball to be fair.
59: Keillor-Dunn just hit the post. Inches away from that third.
53: Swan fires wide from a tight angle. Failed to get enough curl on it. Another good position and another well worked move from left to right.
Swan was the guilty man, He’d be having nightmares over that one if it was a league game.
49: Should be 3-0, Stags have spooned it over the bar from a couple yards out.
A new line-up
This is how Stags line-up for the second half.
45: Back underway for the second half.
HT: That’s the first half done and dusted with Stags 2-0 to the good.
A satisfactory workout ahead of a different side for the second 45.
Ben Quinn has done his chances no harm.
Hiram Boateng on the charge. Pic: Chris Holloway.
Stags are working the ball well down the left flank with a lot of their best moves coming down that side.
Boateng perhaps should have made it 3, but he’s had a good half and got into some good position in and around the edge of the box.
38: Boateng sees a shot saved low down by the Hucknall keeper after another well-worked move down the left.
