LIVE: Hucknall Town 0 Mansfield Town 6 - follow all the action here

By Stephen Thirkill

Published 20th Jul 2024, 09:15 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2024, 16:47 BST
Ben Quinn celebrates scoring from the penalty spot during the pre season match Hucknall Town FC v Mansfield Town FC at the RM Stadium.
Stags are back in action this afternoon as they make the short trip to Hucknall Town for their latest pre-season friendly.

Our reporter Stephen Thirkill is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 16:48 BSTUpdated 16:49 BST

FT: And that’s your lot, Stags win this one 6-0

Reaction to follow

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 16:45 BSTUpdated 16:46 BST

GOAL: Stags add another one in the closing minutes. Stephen McLaughlin with the goal

Hucknall clearly tiring and Stags have made them pay. (0-6)

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 16:39 BST

GOAL: 5-0 Flanagan fires home after Keillor-Dunn plays him in (82)

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 16:38 BST

Into the final ten minutes of a good workout for Stags. It’s been a tough day of running for Hucknall, but perhaps the roles will be reversed next weekend when Stags host Oxford.

4-0 here

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 16:33 BST

GOAL: 4-0 Stags (75 mins) Baccus gets his first for Stags

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 16:21 BST

GOAL: 64: McWoods slides the ball home under the keeper with a nice composed finish.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 16:18 BST

61: McWoods blazes over from a tight angle, though he was really stretching to meet the ball to be fair.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 16:14 BST

59: Keillor-Dunn just hit the post. Inches away from that third.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 16:10 BST

53: Swan fires wide from a tight angle. Failed to get enough curl on it. Another good position and another well worked move from left to right.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 16:07 BST

Swan was the guilty man, He’d be having nightmares over that one if it was a league game.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 16:06 BST

49: Should be 3-0, Stags have spooned it over the bar from a couple yards out.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 16:02 BST

A new line-up

This is how Stags line-up for the second half.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 16:01 BST

45: Back underway for the second half.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 15:47 BST

HT: That’s the first half done and dusted with Stags 2-0 to the good.

A satisfactory workout ahead of a different side for the second 45.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 15:44 BST

Ben Quinn has done his chances no harm.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 15:43 BST

Hiram Boateng on the charge. Pic: Chris Holloway.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 15:38 BST

Stags are working the ball well down the left flank with a lot of their best moves coming down that side.

Boateng perhaps should have made it 3, but he’s had a good half and got into some good position in and around the edge of the box.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 15:37 BST

38: Boateng sees a shot saved low down by the Hucknall keeper after another well-worked move down the left.

