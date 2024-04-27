Live

LIVE: Barrow 1 Mansfield Town 1 - Stags finish third/Barrow miss out in play-offs by one point, reaction to follow

Mansfield Town end their League Two season at Barrow this afternoon.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Apr 2024, 10:54 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2024, 17:00 BST
Mansfield Town hit the front against Barrow.Mansfield Town hit the front against Barrow.
It promises to be a lower key day than normal with all the automatic promotion places already wrapped up.

Colchester United need a point to officially secure safety, while there promises to be a cracking battle for the remaining play-off places with a number of clubs still in contention, including today’s opponents.

Join us here as we bring you coverage of Barrow v Stags, and the rest of the League Two action.

LIVE: Barrow v Stags

17:00 BST

Reaction to follow

That’s us done, but don’t forget to visit chad.co.uk/mansfieldtown for full post-match reaction.

16:58 BST

Play-off games

A late leveller for Crewe means they now face a double header against Donny

16:56 BST

Third for Stags

It’s just finished at Wrexham. A 2-1 win for the hosts confirms Stags are promoted in third spot.

16:55 BST

FT - Barrow 1 Stags 1

It’s all over here. A painful end to the season for Barrow who miss out on the play-offs after a great season. Their late collapse at Donny proves to be costly.

16:51 BST

Wrexham ahead

It will be third place for Stags

16:49 BST

Five minutes of the regular season left

16:48 BST

Chance

89 - Emile Acquah fires wide again for Barrow.

16:45 BSTUpdated 16:47 BST

Is there one more chance for Barrow or is it the cruellest of ends?

Still 1-1 at Wrexham and Stags set for second place.

16:46 BST

Another change

16:44 BST

Bookings

86 - Louis Reed and Niall Canavan enter the book

