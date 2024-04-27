Live

LIVE: Barrow 0 Mansfield Town 1 - George Maris gives Stags the lead to dent Barrow's play-off bid

Mansfield Town end their League Two season at Barrow this afternoon.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Apr 2024, 10:54 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2024, 15:20 BST
Mansfield Town end their promotion-winning campaign at Barrow.

It promises to be a lower key day than normal with all the automatic promotion places already wrapped up.

Colchester United need a point to officially secure safety, while there promises to be a cracking battle for the remaining play-off places with a number of clubs still in contention, including today’s opponents.

Join us here as we bring you coverage of Barrow v Stags, and the rest of the League Two action.

LIVE: Barrow v Stags

15:30 BST

0-1

Approaching the 30 minutes mark and Stags lead 1-0 thanks to Geroge Maris.

15:28 BST

Good response

23 - Barrow pushing hard to get back in it with Robbie Gotts and Dom Telford having shots blocked.

BUT Crawley lead Grimsby and are heading for the play-offs

15:22 BST

Going down

Sutton United are trailing at MK Dons and are heading for the National League.

15:21 BST

Close

19 - Dom Telford has gone close for Barrow, firing just wide from Elliot Newby’s pass.

15:19 BST

That was Maris’ 11th of the campaign. A great finish puts Stags in charge.

A goal that will be greeted with delight down in Crawley.

15:17 BST

GOAL

16 - George Maris fires Stags ahead.

15:16 BST

AFC Wimbledon have hit the front against Walsall. Chaaban on nine minutes

15:15 BST

Close

13 - Tom Nichols fires a good chance over for Stags

15:09 BST

More goals

Salford 1 Harrogate 0

Swindon 1 Morecambe 0

15:08 BST

Chance

7 - James Chester heads the first chance over for Barrow.

