LIVE: Barrow 0 Mansfield Town 1 - George Maris gives Stags the lead to dent Barrow's play-off bid
It promises to be a lower key day than normal with all the automatic promotion places already wrapped up.
Colchester United need a point to officially secure safety, while there promises to be a cracking battle for the remaining play-off places with a number of clubs still in contention, including today’s opponents.
Join us here as we bring you coverage of Barrow v Stags, and the rest of the League Two action.
LIVE: Barrow v Stags
0-1
Approaching the 30 minutes mark and Stags lead 1-0 thanks to Geroge Maris.
Good response
23 - Barrow pushing hard to get back in it with Robbie Gotts and Dom Telford having shots blocked.
BUT Crawley lead Grimsby and are heading for the play-offs
Going down
Sutton United are trailing at MK Dons and are heading for the National League.
Close
19 - Dom Telford has gone close for Barrow, firing just wide from Elliot Newby’s pass.
That was Maris’ 11th of the campaign. A great finish puts Stags in charge.
A goal that will be greeted with delight down in Crawley.
GOAL
16 - George Maris fires Stags ahead.
AFC Wimbledon have hit the front against Walsall. Chaaban on nine minutes
Close
13 - Tom Nichols fires a good chance over for Stags
More goals
Salford 1 Harrogate 0
Swindon 1 Morecambe 0
Chance
7 - James Chester heads the first chance over for Barrow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.