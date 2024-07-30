LIVE: Alfreton Town v Mansfield Town - follow all the action here
They go into the game on the back of a confidence-boosting 1-0 win over Oxford United.
Our reporter Stephen Thirkill is at the game and will bring you all the action and reaction as it unfolds
LIVE: Alfreton Town v Mansfield Town
On another note, what team would you select for the first game of the season? Head over to our facebook page and join the debate.
In case you missed it, this is the latest on the search for a new striker.
If someone you know went to the game on Saturday, you might be able to spot them here - https://www.chad.co.uk/sport/football/heres-our-best-pictures-of-mansfield-town-fans-enjoying-the-pre-season-win-over-oxford-united-4719853
Here’s how Stags got on in their last pre-season friendly.
Game day
Stags head to Alfreton this evening, on a glorious night for football, for their latest pre-season friendly.
You can join us in a few hours time for the build up, match action, and reaction from the Impact Arena.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.