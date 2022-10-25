Clough believes the 19 outfield players he already has can bring success to the club, although he said he may bring in a left-sided player as additional cover.

“If everyone is fit we have enough,” he said.

“James Gale has been a bit of bonus for us.

NIgel Clough - anticipating a quiet January.

"He was outside the 19 outfield we had, but he has featured and done well for us. We have needed him.

“I still think the Rhys Oates injury was a major blow for us and it seems to have been illness as much as injury that has hampered us.

“But, touch wood, we have no other long term injuries which is good. They all seem to be a week away so it's just about being patient.”

He added: “We may just need a little bit of cover down the left side in January. When Macca (Stephen McLaughlin) is out we don't have an awful lot down there.

“But he has been so consistent for us with his appearances and his form that it wasn't an area we thought we'd need cover.

“We expected him to play 90 per cent of the games and just fill in down there with Jordan Bowery down there or whatever when we need to.

“We will just have to see if everyone is fit.”

On outgoing players in January, he said: “Jason Law has a lot of competition in the midfield area at the moment so it might be a possibility of him going out and getting some games at the right club at the right time, certainly not at at the moment though. We will look at that again in January.”

Following Tuesday's night's scheduled visit of Graham Coughlan's Newport County, Stags are at home again on Saturday against rivals Swindon Town who, like Stags, came so close to promotion last season.

“Swindon had a change of manager in the summer but are going well again,” said Clough.

“I think they're one of those clubs that are in a routine, a groove, of whoever the manager is they're playing in a similar sort of way.

"And they have continued in the same vein as last season.

“They lost their play-off semi-final to Port Vale last season, so like ourselves, they were very close to getting promoted.

“I think they got a nice financial windfall as well which has enabled them to settle a few things and strengthen their squad and they are as good as anybody in the league on their day.”

Mansfield Town's youngsters have a tough tie in the First Round of the prestigious FA Youth Cup as they face Crewe Alexandra away tomorrow (Wednesday, 26th October, 7pm).