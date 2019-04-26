Limited tickets remain for Mansfield Town v Stevenage Borough clash

Mansfield Town fans have been quick to secure their seats for Saturday’s eagerly-anticipated match at home to Stevenage - so much so, only 800 tickets remain.

The One Call Stadium looks destined to be heading for a sell-out crowd as the race for promotion from League Two hots up, with the visitors chasing a play-off spot.

Around 5.600 home tickets have been sold and with the club only able to sell up to 6,453 prior to the day of the game due to EFL rules, the Stags are encouraging fans to act now to avoid disappointment.

Get your tickets online via www.stagstickets.co.uk or call the ticket office on 01623 482 482.

A club statement read: “Capacity at One Call Stadium is 9,174. EFL regulations state that the club must reserve 10% of its capacity in each stand if match tickets are sold on the day of the game. The matchday capacity in the home ends is therefore 6,453.

“Supporters aged 17 and under can watch the match for FREE, but must pre-purchase tickets. Supporters aged 12 and under must be accompanied by a paying adult.

“There are currently 67 pairs of family tickets available, priced at just £18 for an adult and a child or £36, situated in our award-winning family area of the Quarry Lane Stand. These can only be purchased in person at the ticket office.

“Allocated seating is in operation at One Call Stadium and therefore supporters must be seated in accordance to the seat purchased on their match ticket.

“Subject to availability, tickets can be acquired from the matchday ticket office tomorrow up until 3pm. Parking at One Call Stadium will be extremely limited and available on a first-come-first-served basis. Kick-off is at 3pm.”