Limited tickets now on sale for Mansfield Town’s FA Cup trip to Curzon Ashton

Mansfield Town have been given 2,000 tickets for their FA Cup first round tie away to National League North Curzon Ashton on Sunday, 3rd November which go on general sale at 5pm today.

The match at Tameside Stadium will kick-off at 2pm.

A total and final allocation of 2,000 tickets have been allocated to Stags’ supporters.

This is an all-ticket match and tickets will not be available to purchase on the day of the game.

ASHTON UNDER LYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: ​A general view of Tameside Stadium ahead of the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Qualifying match between Curzon Ashton and Tamworth at Tameside Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Ashton under Lyne, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

The club had intended to implement the loyalty points’ system for this fixture, however, our hosts have informed us that tickets can only be purchased online via their website.

Therefore, the club is unable to facilitate the points system for this fixture.

Tickets will be on general sale and on a first-come-first-bought basis. For the avoidance of doubt, tickets cannot be purchased via stagstickets.co.uk or from the ticket office at One Call Stadium.

Tickets can only be purchased via Curzon Ashton’s ticketing website and are priced as follows:

Adult - £17

Concessions (65+ and 17-12yrs) - £12

*Under 12 – Free

Please note that an under-12 ticket cannot be booked online. U2 tickets can be acquired on the day of the game, at the turnstiles, at Tameside Stadium.

Proof of ID is required upon attaining an under-12 ticket.

Stags’ supporters who have purchased tickets will be situated in either a covered stand (housing approximately 1,000 supporters) or in an uncovered area (approximately 1,000 supporters). All tickets are standing only.

Disabled supporters can purchase tickets at the relevant age category. Disabled supporters are entitled to a FREE carer’s ticket, but cannot acquire the carer’s ticket in advance of the match.

To obtain a free carer’s ticket, proof of Disability Allowance or enhanced PIP must be presented at the turnstiles at Curzon Ashton when acquiring a carer’s ticket.

Supporters should note that parking will be extremely limited on the day of the game and are advised to source alternative parking.

Both cash and card are accepted when purchasing food and beverages inside Tameside Stadium.