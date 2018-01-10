Lichaj family welcome newest member after online campaign

Following Nottingham Forest’s FA Cup heroics over Arsenal, right-back Eric Lichaj, who had set the tone for the Championship side’s 4-2 victory with a first half brace, gave a rare glimpse into the workings of a player’s mind.

Lichaj and his team-mates were naturally pumped up for the visit of the Premier League giants - and last season’s winners of the prestigious trophy - but the Reds defender also had extra motivation presented to him by his wife.

Mrs Lichaj had promised her hubby they could get a new dog if he scored a hat-trick in Sunday’s dramatic third round tie at the City Ground. And, after scoring two and revealing the agreement, the public jumped on the bandwagon.

Hundreds of messages carrying the slogan #GetEricADog were circulated on social media site Twitter, thrusting the campaign once more in to the national spotlight, until the power of the people convinced Mrs Lichaj that two out of three wasn’t bad.

USA international Lichaj posted a picture on Twitter with the message: “Wanted to show everyone the newest member of the Lichaj family.... Gunner. Thank you everyone for for pushing @KatPerko in the right direction! #erichasadog”

The arrival of the aptly named dog was greeted with universal cheer as the post received more than 16K likes, thousands of retweets and hundreds of comments - as well as a message from Mrs Lichaj.

She said: “The power of the people... he is super cute though... everyone meet Gunner!”