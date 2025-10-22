Liam Roberts impressing as summer upgrade for the goalkeeper’s shirt at Mansfield Town
Roberts saved a penalty and made another crucial save in the 2-1 win at Kenilworth Road and Clough believes he could make the difference for at least another 10 points to the Stags this season.
“That was three points he earned us on Saturday if we are starting counting,” said Clough.
“I would think you would get towards double figures, depending if he gets the opportunity to make saves at crucial times as on Saturday.
“At Luton there was the penalty save and the tip onto the post by Liam Roberts.
“Either one of those go against us then the result could have been different.
“I think it's the sign of a good goalkeeper as he has not had much to do generally.
“I think we have one of the lowest XGs against us.
“But when he is needed he is alert and ready.”
Cloughadded: “One of the best things about the penalty save was, firstly, it was a great save, but it was then his reaction then to get up, get to the edge of his box and set us up on an attack straight away instead of celebrating.
“He got up and got on with the game and we could have scored at the other end.
“That's where it all starts with all the planning in the summer.
“We want a good No.1. I think we had an excellent No.1 in Christy Pym the last two or three seasons and then we have tried to improve with Liam.
“We have been delighted with everything about him since he came in.”