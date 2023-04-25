Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens delighted as fringe players see the champions home at Mansfield Town

Orient, crowned champions at the weekend, made six changes and despite going behind after 10 minutes and having Shadrach Ogie red-carded on 62 minutes, had enough to take the three points and leave Stags outside the play-off spots on goal difference with two to play.

“It was surreal before the game. There has been pressure on us every single week to win. So when there is suddenly no pressure it's the weirdest feeling,” he said.

“But once the game kicks off the pride and winning mentality we've had all year kicks in.

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens.

“It was a really good away performance and just shows we've got a good group. Because they train really well it allows them to go in and compete against a very good Mansfield side on the verge of the play-offs.

“I wanted to give people an opportunity to play tonight and we made five or six changes, though you always run the risk of people saying certain things about you.

“But anyone who knows me knows that once I turn up to a football pitch the mentality of this group over the last 14 months is to win football matches.

“We deserved the win – we were outstanding.

“We started the game really well but suffered a blow with them scoring from their first shot on target.

“But we then controlled the majority of the half and opened them up.

“There was a bit of tension among their supporters, though I thought their crowd was really good and stuck with them. It was a really god atmosphere.”

On the red card he added: “The sending-off changed the dynamics of the game and they put us under a bit of pressure and they could have scored a couple near the end.