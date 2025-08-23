Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens accuses fatigued players of lacking honesty in hammering at Mansfield Town

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens accused his players of lacking honesty after a fatigued display in today's 4-1 defeat at Mansfield Town.

The O's had won on their long haul to Plymouth in midweek but were well beaten at the One Call Stadium and Wellens said: “We were really poor today from start to finish and looked tired and lethargic.

“Our performance on the long trip to Plymouth on Tuesday was really professional, but after today's game I asked them who felt tired before the game today and five or six put their hands up.

“That is a lack of honesty and respect for your team mates not to say they were tired and didn't want to play today.

“They could have given the other guys a chance and shown that squad ethic.

“But they just want to protect their position in the team and don't want to come out of the team in case they don't get back in. That's not what we are about.

“To come here against a good team who have won three on the bounce and not have any athleticism in our team, we're going to struggle.”

Regna Hendry set Mansfield on their way with a tackle won on the halfway line and then an audacious 55 yard lob, but Wellens said: “Their first goal was a foul, but as soon as I saw that referee's name he always does something.

“But that is not to take anything away from Mansfield. They were very good in possession, had a good work ethic, well-coached, so credit to them. But we were so far off it.”

Orient also ended the game with 10 men after Idris El Mizouni was sent off for a needless trip on Nathan Moriah-Welsh and Wellens added: “It's decision-making again. Just let the kid go – he is 75-80 yards from goal.”