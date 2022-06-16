Let’s use Wembley heartbreak as fuel for glory says new Mansfield Town signing Hiram Boateng

And the 26-year-old believes his experience can be a vital part of that after dropping a division from League One MK Dons.

“I have seen what the club's been building and what they've been trying to do over the last few seasons, getting so close last season,” he said.

“It is an exciting time for the club. I know last season wasn't the way the club wanted it to end, but we can really take that on and use it as fuel to try to be successful.

Hiram Boateng - can't wait to get going under Nigel Clough.

“I’m delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get going.”

Boateng could have stayed in a higher division, but said: “Now is a good time in my career to do this.

“I have obviously got a bit older now and have more experience under my belt. I know what it takes to get out of this division, which can be a sticky one to get out of at times.

“So hopefully my knowledge and experience will bring a calming presence to the side.

“I want to fight for a place in the team and do well thereon.”

Boateng also can't wait to work under manager Nigel Clough.

“The gaffer has let me know his style of play – the way he wants to control the ball, which I think will suit my playing style.

“He is still ambitious and hungry to achieve things in the game and I know he's got a lot of quality as a manager.

“I have only heard good things about him, so I can't wait to start work with him.”

He was also impressed with his first trip to the RH Academy training ground.

“The facilities are great,” he said. “To see where you go into work every day is important, and you want to enjoy where you're going.

“So just seeing how many pitches there are and how good they are already at this stage has got me excited. It will definitely be a good place to go into work every day.”

Boateng has scored some spectacular goals in recent seasons but admits he would love to add a few tap-ins to his tally too.

“I am a box to box midfielder and last season I popped up with a few goals as well, which was something I needed to add to my game,” he said.

“But getting some easier goals is something I want to get into my game too.

“If I can get a few tap-ins then that's how you can increase your tally. It's just about knowing where to be and being in the right place and timing it.

“Hopefully that's something the staff and manager can help me with this season as we're going to need everyone chipping in with goal contributions.

“I always set personal targets for myself and I always want to build on previous seasons and have a better one the next season. But I quietly keep them to myself.

“The main aim is to be successful for the side and create a real winning ethos and work ethic among the players and just try to hit the ground running.”

He added: “I am buzzing to get to know the boys, getting in amongst it, and showing what I can do.

“There are a few lads I know here already like Jordan Bowery, Ollie Clarke and John-Joe O'Toole.

“I can be quiet at times. But once you get to know me I have got a good personality and I am someone that wants to help try to lead the team.

“My confidence will show when I am on the pitch. That's where I want to do my talking.”

Boateng started out his career at Crystal Palace and said: “Being at Palace has helped me massively, but that is not the only place where I have learned a lot along the way.

“All the clubs I have been at have taught me different things. But Palace gave me the start to my football journey and I will always be thankful to the people there – the coaches and staff.

“Now I am just looking forward and ahead and hoping that I can be successful here. I will give my all for the team.”

He added: “It's always been a tough game when I have played here. Mansfield have always had good sides and the fans really get behind them.

“It's somewhere you can come and feel intimidated by the fans. Hopefully we will have that kind of support through the season as we're going to need it if we want to achieve something.”

Boateng will wear the No. 44 shirt and said: “I have some good spells in that number.

“I am not really that big on superstitions, it's just a number I have taken a liking to and done well in it.