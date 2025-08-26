Let’s just enjoy the night Nigel Clough tells Mansfield Town players and fans as they head for Everton

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough has told players and fans to simply go and enjoy their big night in tomorrow's exciting Carabao Cup Second Round tie at Premier League Everton's plush new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he stressed the most important game this week is Saturday's League One trip to Lincoln City.

Everton beat Brighton 2-0 in the very first game there on Sunday and Stags have been given over 6,000 tickets for the dramatic new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock while home tickets are sold out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are looking forward to it. As soon as we beat Chesterfield everyone was excited, then we get drawn away at Everton,” said Clough.

Players walk out onto the pitch ahead of the English Premier League football match between Everton and Brighton and Hove Albion at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on August 24, 2025. (Photo by Darren Staples).

“Play them at home we'd get 9-10,000 in. But all of a sudden we are going to be playing in front of 50,000 in a new stadium.

“I think it will be a wonderful experience for the players.

“The new stadium really makes it. We will become the first team in history to play a competitive cup game there.

“No one here has been there before and we don't know if any of us will ever have the opportunity to go again in a competitive way, so it is a brilliant tie. Especially when you are getting on a bit! Hopefully one or two of the players might experience it in the future, you don't know. But certainly we won't be experiencing too many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a good one for everyone to go and tick off. Our supporters love going to new grounds, even in pre-season. So it will be a great experience for them.

“It is not very often these days that I go to a ground I have not been to before, though I've not been to a few of the new ones at the highest level.

“So it will be nice to see this one - everyone is saying it is absolutely spectacular.”

Stags have reeled off four straight wins in all competitions but Clough knows how hard tomorrow's task will be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't think our current form will make too much difference going to Everton,” he smiled.

“We could be going there with the best form in the world but the gulf between the Premier League and League One is huge, even the growing gulf between the Premier League and the Championship.

“It is nice to go into it on the back of a few wins though and be able to enjoy it.

“That is what we will be saying to the players. It's a one off situation, just go and enjoy the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our main focus is Lincoln on Saturday without a doubt and we will work backwards from there.

“No one expects us to get anything at all tomorrow.

“I have no idea what sort of team Everton are going to play. Then again they don't know what we are going to play either – not that they will be too worried!

“We want to try to put on a performance if we can and at least put up a show.

“But if you don't it's not the end of the world. It's about something more than that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We don't need to be concerned about anything. It's 90 minutes of football whether it's in front of 50,000 or 10-15,000 at Lincoln on Saturday.

“I think there is a belief we can put on a performance with the way we have been playing recently and let’s see where that takes us.”

He added: “A cup upset is your ultimate dream, but you have to be realistic and say it's unlikely no matter what team they put out.

“We are very realistic about it and we know that Everton reserves would probably beat us nine times out of 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is big financially for us too. To get a few quid in always helps, especially before the transfer window closes.

“I think people associate big cup games with the FA Cup, but I think the League Cup can have a similar sort of effect as well.

“Everyone is excited – we will sell over 6,000 tickets hopefully and Everton have sold out. So clearly there is an attraction there for the game.

“Let's just revel in it and enjoy the night.”

Clough does have a worry that tomorrow's exertions will cause issues at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is not the most important game for us this week – that will be at Lincoln on Saturday,” he said.

“Whatever happens, I think it is going to take a lot out of us tomorrow night, playing it on a Wednesday night is not ideal, only two and a half days away from the Lincoln game.

“The emotion of the game and running out in front of 50,000 people when you are not used to it can have a slightly draining effect on the players.

“You have to try to put the crowd and stadium to one side as much as you can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The players who play in it regularly almost get used to it. Ours are not. They are not used to playing in front of 50,000. So I hope it does not affect them adversely. I still want them to go and express themselves.

“I want us to play like we did on Saturday in front of 8,000 people, it's still the same game.”

This looks set to be the second biggest crowd Mansfield have ever played in front of after the 58,586 that watched them beat Bristol City on penalties at Wembley in May 1987 – beating a Robins side that included Everton manager David Moyes.

Clough is still trying to bring in a Championship striker on loan before Monday night's window deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he hopes to hear if Lee Gregory is fit enough for a new contract as he battles to come back from a knee injury.

“We are still progressing with bringing a striker in on loan,” he said.

“There have been a couple of hold ups at the other end – nothing to do with us.

“It is all agreed in principle. We just have to be patient for a few days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would hope it happens before the weekend, there is just a little hitch at the other end and we have to wait and see what happens.

“We have had nothing concrete come in for our players. You always get a couple of enquiries from people – but nothing concrete.

“Lee is not restricted to the transfer window, but we still have to name him in the squad – and we do have spare places.

“So we still have another week to have a chat with him and see how he goes this week.”