Let's get back to winning ways says Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough ahead of bottom club Forest Green Rovers visit

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough wants to see his promotion-chasing side get back on track at home to bottom side Forest Green Rovers tomorrow night.

Stags have faltered a little with only one point from the last two games, though have still only lost twice all season and sit in the top three.

Clough is wary of Rovers' players having a reaction to scathing criticism from their player-manager Troy Deeney after the weekend 2-0 home defeat by Harrogate Town.“It is very difficult to judge them,” said Clough.

“Only 18 months or so ago they were the best team in this league and went off into League One.

“Now they find themselves back in League Two again and struggling at the wrong end. It just shows how quickly things can change in football.

“They have had a lot of upheaval off the pitch in terms of managers and coaches and changes.

“We are a little bit fearful they will have a reaction after Saturday when their manager had a little go at them publicly about some of their characters. So we will see what that does.

“But the opposition tomorrow is irrelevant. We need to win. Since winning at Stockport we should have got something at home to Crewe and we should have won at Morecambe on Saturday.

“So we got one point out of six instead of the four we should have had. It's about time we won.”

With Rovers having a small away following, Stags will allow a limited number of home fans back into their 'traditional home' of the North Stand, segregated fromn the opposition fans, for the first time in many year.

“To have supporters behind both goals is brilliant and a major bonus,” said Clough

“If we get to the stage where the opposition are not bringing many fans then we can use that.”