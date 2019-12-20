Let’s make home hostile for opponents again says new Mansfield Town boss Graham Coughlan

Graham Coughlan admitted he never liked playing at Mansfield Town and wants fans to help get back to creating a hostile environment for opponents, starting tomorrow.

The new Mansfield Town boss is hoping for a good turn out for his first game in charge against Northampton Town and said: “I have to say I never enjoyed coming here as a player and that's what we probably need to get back to.

“I have been here as a player and an assistant manager.

“It is never an easy place to come. It's a tough place. That's down to the fans. They make it a tough place. They make it a hostile place.

“I hope fans come out in their numbers and hopefully we can send them home happy. We need them.

“Last season this stadium was rocking and I am sure that's one of the reasons why they got to where they got to.”